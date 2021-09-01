By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

On the breezy summer evening of 27 August, a trio of local musicians performed on the Harbourside stage. The trio comprised of Dominik Franken on Violin, Carol Mulder on Cello and Christine Robinson, Cello entertained the audience with 22 musical pieces; renditions from Handel, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, Loeillet, Telemann, Grieg, Franck and Levin.

Describing the music as light classical, Robinson says that they have been developing their repertoire over several years. They pick the music and usually practice separately. When they do get together and in keeping with COVID-19 protocols they practice in Mulder’s 3-car garage with the doors open.

Franken reminisces that this is the music he played with his family when he was a child and he wished to share his enjoyment of the music with the community. Prior to each piece being performed, Franken shared anecdotes about the composers. He said his aim for the evening was to have fun, make it fun for the audience and to highlight that classical music is also suitable for a light and casual setting.