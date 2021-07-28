Tobermory Legion Br 290 NewsBranch Reopens

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Great news for everyone; as the reopening of our branch was Saturday, July 24 at 3:00 pm with a Meat Draw at 4:30.

Going forward, and fingers crossed that it remains this way after our opening date, the branch will be open as follows:

-Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm or at the discretion of the bartender, whichever comes first.

-There will be Meat Draws every Saturday at 4:30 pm.

Please note that masks must be worn when not seated and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Thank you to Sean Hurst, Judy Hurst, Neil Golden, Mark Thornton and Debbie Thornton for working to make sure the branch follows all Covid protocols and make the branch ship shape for the opening.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.