Bruce Grey Owen Sound NDP Bid Adieu to Ivan Smith

Submitted by David McLaren

In June of this year, Bruce Grey Owen Sound NDP lost another valuable member – Ivan Smith of Tobermory.

Ivan was long a member of our Executive serving, for some years, as Treasurer. He was the CFO for the 2015 federal campaign in which I ran. I remember how grateful I was that Ivan was handling the accounts for that campaign, which he did with calm and professional skill. I also remember his generosity in going door-to-door with me in Tobermory and how pleased people were to see him on their front step.

He was Superintendent of the Bruce National Park in the years before he retired, and he somehow made allies of a great number of people with a variety of opinions on the value of the Park.

On his condolences page at the George Funeral Home, people most frequently mention some kindness he had done for them, always quietly, without expectation of any sort of reward or recognition. That was the Ivan I remember – kind, competent, connected to the people in his community.