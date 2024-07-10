Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News

Next Saturday Dance July 20th

Submitted by Judy Hurst

While the branch is not holding regular meetings in the months of July and August, there is still work to be done. We are currently in need of someone to take over the maintenance of our branch website. If you or someone you know has the skills to help with that task, please reach out to any member of the executive or let Kandace know at the bar and she will pass along the info.

Your PRO (Public Relations Officer) will be stepping down in the fall and if you or anyone you know would be interested in helping draft press releases, and manage our social media presence please reach out to me here at runjude@gmail.com.

Saturday Dances have once again resumed and the next one will be on July 20th with DJ Maxx at the helm keeping us up all night! Well, until last call at least. Come on out and join the fun. Don’t forget, no ID = no entry. Cover charge is $10.

Saturday afternoon BBQ’s have resumed every second Saturday after the meat draw with the next one on July 20th. We can use some helpers who know there way around a kitchen to help with the side dishes and deserts. If you are able to help or would like more details reach out to runjude@gmail.com.

Due to popular demand, Euchre is going to continue this year through the summer months, so if you would like to come out to play cards and make some new friends, come out to the branch! Next Euchre night is July 26th at 7pm.

As usual, Darts for fun continues on Thursdays at 7:30 at the branch along with our Meat draws on Saturdays at 4:30. Come on out to try your luck, or your aim and share in some comradeship at the same time.

And don’t forget, Wednesday night Bingo all summer long. All are welcome! The concession sells coffee, pop and other sweet or salty treats. You can even purchase a Bingo dabber if you need one. Wednesday evenings at the Community Center. Doors open at 6:30pm. BINGO!