St Edmunds Peninsula Museum Re-Opening For Outside Events

Submitted by Rob Davis

The St Edmunds Peninsula Museum is taking a cautious approach to re-opening. At this time, we are not yet prepared to allow visitors inside either the Schoolhouse or Jacob’s Cabin. We will however have volunteers on site beginning on July 29 who will be able to greet visitors, answer any questions and provide an historical overview of our community. Our hours will be 11-4, Tuesday to Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

We are planning to host outdoor events beginning in August and will have demonstrations from our local carvers, weavers and spinners. We welcome any other individuals or groups who would like to show and / or demonstrate their crafts. Anyone with interest should drop by the museum and discuss with our volunteers. A schedule will be posted in the next edition of the Press.