The Friends Second Virtual Orchid Festival A Great Success

Submitted by The Wild

Discoveries Committee

The Friends of The Bruce District Parks Association offered the second virtual Orchid Festival on July 15th to July 17th, 2021. This free, three-evening event was most informative, well attended and extremely interesting. Over 120 households tuned in on the Thursday evening and similar numbers on the following two evenings. This is one advantage of a virtual festival; more people can be involved!

Very many thanks to all the presenters, Brian Popelier, Tyler Miller, Audrey Armstrong, Megan Bonenfant, Peter Rasberry, and the Parks Interpretive team. Thanks too to Bruce Peninsula National Park who assisted with the three evenings, and to Zachary Roote from Parks Canada, Zachary made sure the Zoom event was seamless and facilitated the question-and-answer time very efficiently. These talks were recorded and will soon be available to watch from the Friends’ web page www.friendsofthebruce.ca

As great as this Zoom event was, let’s hope that by 2022 we can be back to an in person Orchid Festival at The Bruce Peninsula National Park Visitor Centre in late May or early June.

The Friends of Bruce District National Parks Association are involved with The National Park and the community in a number of different ways. From presenting movie afternoons in the winter months, purchasing a “mobimat” to allow access to the water at Singing Sands for the mobility impaired, and, most recently, replacing the wonderful self-tour historical plaques around the village of Tobermory. Volunteers and their efforts contribute to the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.

The Friends are also responsible for the maintenance of the buildings and the host program on Flowerpot Island. Members of the Friends can apply to spend three nights as a visiting host. The host is responsible for light maintenance and shop sales during the day. After the tour boats have left for the evening, the island is theirs to enjoy.

Because of the Covid 19 pandemic the host program has not been able to operate for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Demand for the host spots is high and if hosting becomes safely possible this season aspiring lightkeepers, whose applications have been received, will be contacted about possible dates.

Keep an eye on the Friends’ web page for information about the 2022 Orchid Festival, the application info for the Flowerpot Island host program, and other events. “The Sounding Line” the Friends’ newsletter, also will have up to date information, this newsletter is sent free to all members. To become a member and for more information please go to www.friendsofthebruce.ca