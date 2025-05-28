Help Celebrate 30 Years and Hike For Hospice on June 1st

Submitted by Mary Ellen MacDonald

Bruce Peninsula Hospice (BPH) marks its 30th anniversary – June 1, 1:00 p.m. at the Lion’s Head Community Centre and Arena. It has been an honour to be invited into the lives and journeys of about 1,500 families since 1995.

What have we been doing all these years?

Our team of volunteers and staff have been providing a compassionate presence and specialized programs to individuals and families needing to cope with declining health, serious illness, or the death of a loved one. In-home services like respite care, emotional support and limited physical support are routinely provided.

Companionship (reading, playing cards, listening, conversation), community connection, and assistance sourcing local resources are part of the volunteers’ role.

Bereavement support groups meet regularly, and for those who prefer an individual setting, there is a confidential one-to-one service with someone who provides gentle support and a listening ear.

Who’s been at the forefront since 1995?

Volunteers! Mature, caring members of our community who have been carefully screened, interviewed and trained; also offered complete and ongoing education. Our volunteers are sensitive to the needs of people facing life-limiting or terminal illness, who honour privacy and enhancing quality of life.

Ready set go… to our website: bphospice.ca. Click – Hike for Hospice. Create a team of your own or join an existing one. Collect pledges, or simply make a donation.

Remember that many want to contribute to organizations that provide practical and caring support within their communities. So don’t be shy about reaching out. We do receive many contributions from individuals outside our area, especially if they can support something you care about.

Hike for Hospice starts at 1:00 p.m. – choose a light hike on the Bruce, or historical stroll through Lion’s Head. If you prefer not to hike you are welcome to join us afterward for snacks and story sharing 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. upstairs, where we will toast our faithful and generous sponsors: Bruce Power, Middlebro’ & Stevens LLP Wiarton, Ebel Quarries Inc./Polycor Ontario, and Sunshine Drugs – McKenzie’s IDA Pharmacy.

Have you or your family been part of the BPH story? Many have benefited:

“Having a volunteer for in-home support really helped a lot. My mother really enjoyed her visits with the volunteer. They were able to talk about the local area and past histories and she really enjoyed the company.” (Client testimonial)

We’d love to hear from you at the post hike gathering. See you there!