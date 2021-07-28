Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News: Pancake Breakfasts Returning?

Submitted by Jim Dilamarter

Tulips for Polio

Many of you have already placed orders for our Rotary Tulips. This project is international in scope and designed to raise funds to continue our thirty year plus campaign to eliminate polio worldwide.

Orders were being taken by our President, Cathryn Buckley, but, due to her extended hospital stay, our Treasurer, Catherine Henderson, has taken over that role. We wish our President a speedy recovery and we all miss her here in the Northern Bruce.

We were allotted 50 boxes of tulip bulbs to be delivered in October. We have sold thirty already and will soon, I am sure, see them all gone. The tulips are red streaked with yellow and have been specially designed by the Dutch growers for this project. We are pleased with the response. If you are interested in ordering a box (each box contains 25 bulbs) please follow the following instructions as soon as possible so that you will not be disappointed.

Contact our treasurer, Catherine Henderson by phone or by email to reserve your box. You can reach her at 519 793 6006 or at [email protected]

Payment must be received when you order the bulbs. This can be done either by sending a cheque to our address: Rotary Club of NBP, PO Box 3305, Lion’s Head, Ontario, N0H 1W0 or by sending an e-transfer of the full amount to our email address: [email protected] The cost is $25.00 a box. BE SURE TO CONTACT CATHERINE BEFORE SENDING THE MONEY SO THAT SHE CAN RESERVE YOUR BOX AND, ALSO, BE SURE THAT WE KNOW YOUR TELEPHONE NUMBER AND NAME.

The tulip bulbs will arrive in October, and you will be contacted. Please help Rotary eliminate polio. We are so close to seeing this dreadful disease be completely gone from our world.

Lighthouse Project

Rotary is, for the second year in a row, planning to sell Christmas Ornaments. This year they will, once again, be ‘Lighthouse ornaments’ but they will be much more elaborate than those of last year. More news will be coming about this project but, I know, we sold out last year within 24 hours so keep watching this newspaper and our Facebook page for further details.

As you realize we have not been able to have many fundraisers due to Covid 19 over the last year and a half. However, we have been able to do enough to continue some of our major donations and we are proud of what has been accomplished under the circumstances. Every project Rotary carries out is designed to help others. We appreciate your continued support!

Pancake Breakfasts Returning?

We have been asked just when we will be able to run our pancake breakfasts (Big Breakfasts) again. They were the highlight of the warm weather for many of us. Pancakes by the Beach on a sunny morning were something we all looked forward to every long weekend all spring and summer. Well, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. With the easing of restrictions, we may be able to organize a ‘covid safe’ Pancake Breakfast for the Labour Day weekend! That is our target and our hope. More details will follow.

Serve to Change Lives

Many of us have had our two doses of vaccine. The numbers have been dropping province wide and we see the ‘light’ at the end of the tunnel. However, we cannot let our guard down. We see the major outbreak in the Saugeen area and pray that everyone can get through these last weeks of this terrible pandemic safely.

Rotarians have been amazed by our wonderful community and how people have pulled together to help each other. Our thanks can not be repeated enough to those front-line workers including our local Peninsula Health Team, the doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, store clerks, delivery drivers, and the list goes on and on. We have responded to challenges with heroes and heroines around us. The simple acts of kindness make such a difference.

We are overwhelmed with the ‘Residential School’ tragedy that has so touched us all. Our hearts go out to the survivors and to all our Indigenous brothers and sisters who have had to live through those times. The rally held in Lion’s Head in early July was heartwarming. Love and compassion are alive and well in this community of the Northern Bruce. May it always be with us. May we always care about each other no matter the colour of our skin, our language, our religion, or where we were born.

Rotary’s motto for 2021-22 is ‘Serve to Change Lives’. It is a good motto for us all. It is something we have seen happening over the last year and a half all around us. May we always care for one another.

Rotary Hall Opening

We have just recently learned that we are allowed back into the Rotary Hall after an extended period of not being able to enter because of Covid. We are thrilled. In the days ahead, Rotarians will be there, following Covid protocol, cleaning and preparing both floors for use by our community. We are extremely excited.

Things will not change overnight. We still are dealing with a deadly version of Covid in Grey Bruce. We must still be careful. Therefore, we must continue to take many precautions to protect our friends and neighbours. The good news is that we can see the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and look forward to being able to serve our community once again from the Hall.

Over the months we were closed, the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula continued to pay our yearly lease to the Municipality. It was our feeling that we could not abandon our commitment to our community. Oh, it will be good to be back in our Hall.