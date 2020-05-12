Donations Pour In; Taste Kitchen Provides 300 Meals To Lion’s Head Community

Submitted by Gill Ireland,

The Taste Kitchen

In March we were approached by a rock climbing group from Toronto who visit Lion’s Head every summer. They regard Lion’s Head as their home away from home, and reached out the same week that the lock down due to Covid-19, started. They wanted to provide meals to seniors in the community. We were given the names of the recipients of the meals by a pastor of one of the local churches and by some long time residents of Lion’s Head.

Donations continued to pour in from a group of businessmen from Waterloo, cottagers, friends, local residents, Tobermory residents, as well as local businesses. Due to the overwhelming generosity of these people, groups and organizations, we were able to provide approximately 300 3-course meals to seniors in Lion’s Head and Stokes Bay as well as being able to provide lunch to the front line workers at the hospital, pharmacy and the Golden Dawn Retirement Home

We would not have been able to deliver these meals if it wasn’t for the amazing volunteer drivers who did the deliveries everyday for the past 2 1/2 months. We loved hearing the feedback from our volunteer drivers of the joy on the faces of the recipients when they delivered the meals.

Coming up with a different 3-course meal everyday was hard work, extremely rewarding and it has been fantastic to see how people have drawn together and reached out during these times.

We would like to thank all our donors, volunteer drivers, team members and all our supporters from far and wide for your support.