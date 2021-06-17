Win a ‘Farm Share’ From the Easy Farm at The Meeting Place June 19th Art Sale Fundraiser

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

Looking for things to do this month? We at The Meeting Place Tobermory are putting on our first fundraiser since 2019 – the Cover Your Walls Art Sale on June 19, 12-3pm at the Tobermory Community Centre.

We hope you will attend in person (no crowds and all safety protocols in place); take a close look at an amazing collection of art at great prices.

If you purchase a piece of art your name goes into a draw for a ‘farm share’ at the Easy Farm north of Ferndale worth $280 of fresh vegetables all this year. Now that’s worth showing up for. Plus we’d really like to see a few familiar faces.

For more information visit tobermorymeetingplace.com/events/art-sale/