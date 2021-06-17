Tobermory Food Bank Summer Hours Begin Tuesday July 6th

Submitted by Linda Godhue

Starting Tuesday July 6th, the Tobermory Food Bank will begin Summer Hours for the months of July and August. As we have done in past summer months, the Food Bank will be implementing access to the Food Bank on a weekly on-call basis, Tuesdays at the Meeting Place between 1-2 p.m. What that means is that if you have need to access the Food Bank you call ahead. We ask that you call 519-596-2333 no later than 5 p.m. on Monday before Food Bank day or sooner, if possible, for access on the following Tuesday. Please note as always in the case of a food emergency you can call the same number at any time. The Food Bank will resume its regular hours Tuesday September 7th.

United Way Backpack Program

The school year has seen many disruptions this year, but hopefully school routine will be back in place in September. For the past 17 years Bruce Grey United Way for the beginning of the school year has distributed gender based and grade level Backpacks to those who may be in need of that extra support. In 2020 they distributed 2,700 backpacks in Grey Bruce. If this program would help out as you prepare your children for school start-up, please call Linda at 519-596-2333 for more information. You need not be a client of the Tobermory Food Bank to access the program.

For information or questions regarding the Tobermory Food Bank please call Linda at 519-596-2333 or Jim at 519-375-7010.