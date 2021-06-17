Virtual Hike for Hospice a Success – $32,000 Raised!

Submitted by Christina Mereu

“We Did It!” With seven teams, 32 participants and 400 contributors, Bruce Peninsula Hospice is excited to announce $32,000 was raised, exceeding the 2021 Virtual Hike for Hospice goal of $30,000. What an amazing achievement and exceptional support for the work of this local visiting hospice and bereavement support organization.

Participants had fun and found many creative ways of getting involved including hiking, cycling, kayaking, horse back riding, bird watching and gardening.

Local volunteer and member of the hike organizing team, Bob Cunningham comments, “Our community is fabulous and has come through once again. It is really terrific to be a part of the work of hospice and this outstanding community effort”.

Manager, Nancy Forgrave adds, “Our success depends on so many committed individuals as well as the support of our sponsors including Tim Hortons, Ebel Quarries and Middlebro’ and Stevens… a big thank you goes out to everyone”.

Once again, we can all appreciate the contributions and celebrate the results of “local people helping local people”. Yet another shining example of a caring community coming together to make a difference.