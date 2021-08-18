Vendors Market August 22nd at Tobermory Ball Concession Stand

Media Release

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Tobermory Vendors Market Sunday, August 22nd from 10am-2pm at the Ball Concession Stand in Tobermory.

Fresh Produce, Home-Baking, Jewelry, Crafts, and Maple Syrup are some of the items on offer.

New vendors are welcome! If you are interested in joining as a vendor phone Linda at 519-596-2896 or email Smokey at [email protected] by August 20th. $10 for a table – if you made it or grew it, you can sell it!

Northern Bruce Peninsula Firefighters will also be there hosting a BBQ.