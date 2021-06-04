Support the Lion’s Head Hospital with Perennial Sale June 3rd

Now Open for Appointment Bookings

Submitted by Linda Holden

The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Perennial Sale is now open for appointments on June 3, 2021.

We have Hostas Peonies, Stella D’ors’, Shasta Daisies, Ferns, Iris, Solomon’s Seal, Columbine, Bleeding Hearts, Primulas, Evening Primrose, and many more. Some in limited quantities.

Please call 519-793 -4249 or email [email protected] for an appointment.

Many thanks to those who donated plants and pots and to those of you who come by and purchase plants.