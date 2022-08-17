MP Ruff Honours Several Platinum Jubilee Coin Recipients at Constituency BBQ

Media Release

27 July 2022 – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound – Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound issued the following statement regarding the first annual constituency BBQ and Platinum Jubilee coin presentations on 24 July.

L-R: Alex Ruff, MP for Grey–Bruce–Owen Sound with Platinum Jubilee Coin recipient Sharrom Colter at the July 24th Annual Constituency BBQ in Chesley.

“Despite the grey skies, the first annual constituency BBQ was an overwhelming success with hundreds of constituents gathering in Chesley to enjoy burgers, hotdogs, and local entertainment while honouring recipients of Platinum Jubilee Coins.

“Constituents, Legion Branches, and municipalities were asked to nominate outstanding individuals in our community earlier this spring/summer to receive one of 70 custom coins. I was not surprised with the volume of quality nominations received, making the selection process extremely difficult.

Northern Bruce Constituents Sharron Colter from Stokes Bay (RCL #202) and Shirley Johnstone from Tobermory (RCL #290) received their Platinum Jubilee Coins at Sunday’s BBQ. “More recipients will be announced as they are presented throughout the summer.”

Read the full list of recipients that received their Platinum Jubilee Coins at Sunday’s BBQ at www.brucepeninsulapress.com