2021 Orchid Festival: Different Time, Format & Name – WILD DISCOVERIES

Submitted by The Wild

Discoveries Committee

As I worked in my garden over the May 24 weekend, I was marvelling at the growth over the past few weeks. The trilliums are out and the lady slipper orchids ready to bloom. Seeing the orchids reminds me that by now The Orchid Festival committee would have had everything ready for the annual Orchid Festival (held at the end of May or beginning of June.) Guest speakers would have been booked for Friday and Saturday nights, interesting hikes, workshops, rambles and car caravans for Saturday planned, the silent auction filled with coveted items, the wine and cheese ready for our Saturday night social.

Sadly, due to COVID-19, it is a repeat of last year and again we are not able to gather in person just yet.

This year, however, in collaboration with Bruce Peninsula National Park, The Friends of Bruce District Parks Association will bring you Wild Discoveries: Orchids and Pollinators.

The event will feature a wide range of topics, presented virtually, to unlimited numbers of participants, over Zoom, and, the real bonus, it will be FREE!

The talks will start on July 15th and will continue over the following evenings. Many knowledgeable and interesting speakers are booked for this virtual festival.

Some of the topics our speakers will address are:

• Identifying orchid species on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula

• How to create habitat for native birds, bees and butterflies in your own back yard

• Technical tips for successful and ethical wildflower photography

• Alvars on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula and their plants

• How to become a citizen scientist using the iNaturalist app

• Virtual guided hike showcasing the many pollinators of orchids

• Nature Conservancy of Canada’s acquisition of Vidal Bay on Manitoulin Island

The two opening talks will launch the event at 7pm on Thursday, July 15th. Each presentation will be 40 minutes followed by an interactive question-and-answer period.

Stay tuned for the full schedule and event details in future issues of the Bruce Peninsula Press and to find out more about the line-up of exciting speakers!