Fully Plumbed Portable Toilets For Tobermory

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

Eight pairs of new, upgraded public washrooms have arrived in Tobermory. They are a hybrid design — portable yet fully plumbed — that will make visiting Tobermory a much more pleasant experience.

They will replace porta-potties in places where sewer, water and hydro connections are available. Plans are still being finalized but two locations have been chosen in Tobermory: the community centre parking lot and the south side of Little Tub Harbour. Both locations will probably get three pairs. Installation should be finished in time for the height of the summer season.

The portable units can be moved to other locations as sewer and water connections become available.

The new units are not fully accessible, so a wheelchair accessible porta-pottie will also be installed at each location.