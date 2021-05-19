Submitted by Jacob Kloeze, NCC Invasive Species Program Coordinator

The Saugeen Peninsula Invasive Species Collaborative (SPISC) is asking landowners for their help in controlling problematic invasive plant species on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula.

The Saugeen Bruce Peninsula is among the most biodiverse regions of Ontario and is world-renowned for its globally rare species and habitats. It is imperative that we control the spread of invasive species here while it is still possible.

Some of Ontario’s most problematic invasive plant species — phragmites, garlic mustard, common buckthorn and dog strangling vine — can be found in the forests, wetlands, grasslands and shorelines of this region.

These invasive species have a wide range of negative impacts on our environment, including degrading natural spaces by outcompeting native plants, blocking agricultural drains, impacting sightlines on roadways, destroying fish-spawning habitat and preventing access to shorelines and boat launches. They often spread quickly, form dense stands and outcompete native species due to a lack of natural controls.

The SPISC is asking for your help in controlling the spread of invasive species. If you know or suspect that any of the four listed species are on your property, the SPISC wants to hear from you. SPISC staff can visit your property to survey for invasive species. If one of the target species is identified on site, they are offering to help combat these species free of charge. Early detection followed by rapid control is a proven approach to managing and eradicating invasive species. The larger the infestation, the more costly and difficult it becomes to remove.

Please join the fight against invasive species on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula to protect our natural spaces for future generations. Only together can we successfully control invasive species.

To report an invasive species on your property or for more information about this program and the species listed, please email [email protected] or visit saugeenpeninsulainvasives.ca.

About the Saugeen Peninsula Invasive Species Collaborative (SPISC)

Formed in 2020, this collaborative includes a range of organizations committed to the fight against invasive species. This initiative is made possible through a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada to deliver a multi-faceted invasive species monitoring and control program on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula.

