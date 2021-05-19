Coming Soon to an Alvar Near You

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

Two globally rare but locally abundant species will be coming into glorious bloom in the next week or so. The two species — Lakeside Daisy (photo above) and Dwarf Lake Iris (photo below) — are only about a finger tall. The daisy flowers are about toonie-sized; the iris are a tiny bit bigger. Note all the iris leaf shoots in front of the flower; all of them will produce blooms in the next ten days.

Both species are part of the alvar/Lake Huron backshore community. Watch for them when you venture into those habitats.