Welcome To The Beautiful Bruce Peninsula – How Visitors Can Help Protect This Gem

Submitted by Terri Munn

This narrow band of the Niagara escarpment is a jewel to be treasured. The Saugeen Ojibwe traditional territory is home to forests, flora and fauna, and important waterways. The citizens of the Bruce Peninsula are poised to protect this gem and to tackle climate change.

We need you to help out by doing your part when visiting the Bruce.

What can you do?

1) Get Planning: Planning ahead helps with climate change.

– Organize your accommodations and your route before you arrive. Then plan to park your vehicle and get moving by bike, by foot, and by paddling.

– Plan for meals, beverages, leftovers and your waste. Don’t forget to pack your reusable bags, food containers, waste containers, including the waste of your cute puppy!

2) Get Moving: Tourist vehicle traffic is a very large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions on the Bruce Peninsula. How can you help?

– Drive your EV here. Take advantage of the approximately 40 charging stations that are available at most campgrounds, hotels and motels.

– Drive efficiently: no idling, no speeding.

– Choose body power over fossil fuel power. Bike, swim, hike, paddle, play board games, outdoor games. Keep your body and mind fit while eliminating fossil fuels.

3) Go Natural: Forests help reduce the impacts of climate change by capturing carbon and protecting biodiversity.

– Stick to the trails and keep your animals on a leash.

– Take out your trash.

– Refuse and don’t use plastics whenever possible. Plastic destroys habitat and animal health.

4) Go Local: Food and products that are shipped great distances create greenhouse gases. Instead…

– Check out local markets, farm to gate meat & produce, local artisans and local shops.

– Eat food that is in season, organic if possible.

All of our actions combined make a difference. Thanks for being part of the solution.

Terri Munn is a member of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s Climate Action Committee.