2026 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events in Bruce County

Media Release

March 30, 2026 – Bruce County, Ontario: Household hazardous waste doesn’t belong down the drain or in the garbage. Bring your items for safe and responsible disposal. Together, we can keep harmful chemicals out of our landfills and waterways.

Safely dispose of household hazardous waste at one of 13 collection events taking place throughout Bruce County in 2026. These events provide a convenient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of common items, such as:

• Aerosols and solvents

• Batteries and antifreeze

• Fertilizers and pesticides

• Fire extinguishers

• Fluorescent lights

• Fuel

• Household cleaners

• Paints and stains

• Pharmaceuticals

• Propane tanks

• Pool chemicals

• Used oil and oil filters

A complete list of accepted materials is available at www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste.

There are 13 Household Hazardous Waste Collection events scheduled across Bruce County in 2026. Residents may participate at any of the following locations:

-Wiarton, 441048 Elm Street, South Bruce Peninsula Works Garage. June 27, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Lion’s Head, 1252 West Road, Eastnor Landfill Site. July 25, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-Tobermory, 71 McArthur Road, St. Edmunds Landfill Site. August 15, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-Sauble Beach, 413 Municipal Road, Amabel Works Yard. August 22, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

We do not accept commercial, industrial, agricultural waste, PCB materials, ammunition and flares. Check with your local municipality about disposal of these products.

We only accept containers 30 litres or smaller. Waste must be in disposable containers which staff do not empty or return (e.g., gas cans will not be returned).

Empty metal paint cans are recyclable through your curbside blue box recycling program.

For full details and updates, visit the Bruce County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events webpage at www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste.