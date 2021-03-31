Zane Shantz Winner of 2021 Phone Book Cover Photo Contest

By Marianne Wood

Congratulations to Zane Shantz of Miller Lake, winner of the 2021 Phone Book Cover Photo Contest. His photo of a Snowy Owl will be hard to beat next year.

14-year-old Zane is an avid bird and wildlife photographer. He has a passion for photographing all species of birds and wildlife – owls are among his favourite subjects.

This shot of a Snowy Owl was taken in November 2020 at his home in Miller Lake, during the beginning of Snowy Owl migration. “It was a perfect moment as the morning sun peeked out to highlight the perched owl after a blustery snowy night. Even the fence post was perfectly windblown with snow, and the dark contrast of the hazy blue forest background enhanced the Owl’s beautiful feathery features.” said Zane. “It was my first Snowy Owl of the season and to an avid birder and photographer like myself it felt like Christmas morning! I was very excited to capture this memorable shot! I’m very honoured that is was chosen for the cover of the 2021 Bruce Peninsula phone book.”

Zane has found 195 bird species around his yard in Miller Lake, and 210 bird species throughout the Bruce Peninsula. His photos and birding/wildlife adventures can be viewed at https://zaneswildlifephotography.blogspot.com/

As winner of the Phone Book Cover Photo Contest, Tobermory Press donates $300.00 to the charity of choice. Zane chose Morningstar Family Ministries as the recipient.

“I’ve chosen this particular charity because my grandparents started it by helping troubled children in need as well as finding foster homes for these children. They are also connected to and aiding a village in Ghana, Africa and have helped them with clothing barrel shipments and starting a school” said Zane. More information on Morningstar Family Ministries can be found on their website https://morningstarfamilyministries.weebly.com/

The Bruce Peninsula Telephone Directory is mailed to every home and business on the Bruce Peninsula from Tobermory to Hepworth. Approximately 12,000 directories are being distributed this year.

Thank you to everyone who submitted photos for consideration and congratulations to our winner Zane!