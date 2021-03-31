Second Juno Nomination for Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar

By Jasmine Brough, Bruce Peninsula Press

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar received their second Juno Award nomination this year for their new released album “The Reckless One”.

Lion’s Head Raised singer/ songwriter, Samantha and her 12 piece band didn’t let the pandemic stand in the way of creating new music. In November 2020, Sam & Delta Sugar managed to have a release party in Belleville, ON for “The Reckless One”. “We had a small in person audience but live streamed the show to over 30,000 people from all around the world.” Sam said remarking on the event.

However, the pandemic has not been easy on those in the music industry. Since March of 2020, Samantha & Delta Sugar found themselves unable to perform any live music aside from their release party. Fortunately they have managed to come back to Owen Sound to perform two sold out shows at Heartwood Hall this April. They will be returning to Heartwood for another show this fall.

The band was very excited to hear that “The Reckless One”, their third album, had been nominated for The Blues Album of the Year for the Junos. “This is our second Juno nomination to date, the first being two years ago for our second record “Run to Me”. Two back to back Juno nominations are pretty exciting and let me know we are on the right path!”

The Junos will be celebrating their 50th year in Toronto and will be taking place on May 16th. Samantha encourages fans to tune in to CBC to celebrate the best of Canadian Music. “Hopefully we will do the Bruce Peninsula proud and bring the trophy home!”

If you would like to support Samantha & Delta Sugar, their record can be purchased on their website www.samanthamartinmusic.com.

For more information check out their website or their social media pages:

www.twitter.com/rootsnroll,

www.facebook.com/rootsnroll,

www.instagram.com/rootsnroll,

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSadtJxqATc