Submitted by Matt Pickett, BPDS Principal
On Thursday October 8, BPDS grade 8 grads were finally able to receive the recognition so deserved by all.
Many of these scholars are already ripping up grade 9 in the new Quadmester system that sees them study one topic at a time and complete two credits in just over 2 months. Yet, they had not said goodbye to elementary school officially.
In the age of Covid-19, grads drove up with family and were greeted by staff who cheered as they arrived one at a time to allow for social distancing. The whole plan was approved by Public Health with strict guidelines to ensure we were all safe.
Grade 8 Valedictorians were Regan Taylor and Rowan McKellar.
Your 2019/2020 Grade 8 Graduates are:
Luke Belanger
Alexia Benham
Chelsea Burley
Rylan Cameron
Lauren Chenier
Elizabeth Davies
Kaylee Duke
Bryaire Forbes
Ashlyn Gill
Paityn Handley
Mackenzi Hawke
Sammie Hess
Dylan Hurst
Brandon Johnson
Maryn Kongas
Rowan McKellar
Thalassa Parent
Elise Stewart
Reagan Taylor
Zenaide Wall
Sahara Weatherhead
Gracey Williamson
(Missing from gallery Chelsea Burley, Alexia Benham, Rylan Cameron, Dylan Hurst, and Mackenzi Hawke.)
The following students were presented with awards:
• Excellence in Art: Lauren Chenier
• Excellence in Drama: Dylan Hurst
• Excellence in English: Rowan McKellar
• Excellence in French: Paityn Handley
• Excellence in Geography: Luke Belanger
Excellence in History: Zenaide Wall
• Excellence in Math: Rylan Cameron
• Excellence in Music: Elizabeth Davies
• Excellence in Phys Ed: Maryn Kongas and Rylan Cameron
• Excellence in Science: Gracey Williamson
• CUPE Award: Bryaire Forbes
• Ontario Principals’ Council Award: Rowan McKellar and Sammie Hess
• Growth Mindset & Perseverance Award: Thalassa Parent
• Sense of Humour Award: Reagan Taylor
• Leadership Award: Elise Stewart and Sahara Weatherhead
• UNESCO Global Citizenship Award: Elizabeth Davies
• Bruce Power Award: Reagan Taylor
• Greatest Improvement Award: Kenzi Hawke
• Citizenship Award: Elise Stewart
• Scholastic Award: Zenaide Wall
• General Proficiency Award: Luke Belanger