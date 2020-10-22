Submitted by Matt Pickett, BPDS Principal

On Thursday October 8, BPDS grade 8 grads were finally able to receive the recognition so deserved by all.

Many of these scholars are already ripping up grade 9 in the new Quadmester system that sees them study one topic at a time and complete two credits in just over 2 months. Yet, they had not said goodbye to elementary school officially.

In the age of Covid-19, grads drove up with family and were greeted by staff who cheered as they arrived one at a time to allow for social distancing. The whole plan was approved by Public Health with strict guidelines to ensure we were all safe.

Grade 8 Valedictorians were Regan Taylor and Rowan McKellar.

BPDS Grade 8 Graduate and Valedictorian Rowan McKellar.

BPDS Grade 8 Graduate and Valedictorian Regan Taylor.

Your 2019/2020 Grade 8 Graduates are:

Luke Belanger

Alexia Benham

Chelsea Burley

Rylan Cameron

Lauren Chenier

Elizabeth Davies

Kaylee Duke

Bryaire Forbes

Ashlyn Gill

Paityn Handley

Mackenzi Hawke

Sammie Hess

Dylan Hurst

Brandon Johnson

Maryn Kongas

Rowan McKellar

Thalassa Parent

Elise Stewart

Reagan Taylor

Zenaide Wall

Sahara Weatherhead

Gracey Williamson

Grade 8 graduate Samantha Hess.

Grade 8 graduate Sahara Weatherhead.

Grade 8 graduate Paityn Handley.

Grade 8 graduate Maryn Kongas.

Grade 8 graduate Lauren Chenier.

Grade 8 graduate Gracey Williams.

Grade 8 graduate Elisa Stewart.

Grade 8 graduate Bryaire Forbes.

Grade 8 graduate Brandon Johnson.

Grade 8 graduate Ashlyn Gill.

Grade 8 graduate Zenaide Wall.

Grade 8 graduate Thalassa Parent.

Grade 8 graduate Luke Belanger.

Grade 8 graduate Elizabeth Davies.

Grade 8 graduate Kaylee Duke.

(Missing from gallery Chelsea Burley, Alexia Benham, Rylan Cameron, Dylan Hurst, and Mackenzi Hawke.)

The following students were presented with awards:

• Excellence in Art: Lauren Chenier

• Excellence in Drama: Dylan Hurst

• Excellence in English: Rowan McKellar

• Excellence in French: Paityn Handley

• Excellence in Geography: Luke Belanger

Excellence in History: Zenaide Wall

• Excellence in Math: Rylan Cameron

• Excellence in Music: Elizabeth Davies

• Excellence in Phys Ed: Maryn Kongas and Rylan Cameron

• Excellence in Science: Gracey Williamson

• CUPE Award: Bryaire Forbes

• Ontario Principals’ Council Award: Rowan McKellar and Sammie Hess

• Growth Mindset & Perseverance Award: Thalassa Parent

• Sense of Humour Award: Reagan Taylor

• Leadership Award: Elise Stewart and Sahara Weatherhead

• UNESCO Global Citizenship Award: Elizabeth Davies

• Bruce Power Award: Reagan Taylor

• Greatest Improvement Award: Kenzi Hawke

• Citizenship Award: Elise Stewart

• Scholastic Award: Zenaide Wall

• General Proficiency Award: Luke Belanger