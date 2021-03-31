Breaking Ground at New Peninsula Pet Supplies Location

The ground has been broken at the new Peninsula Pet Supplies location on the east side of highway 6 in Ferndale (directly across the highway from their current location).

“We are expanding our store space and adding a warehouse and loading dock to increase our storage capabilities and make receiving shipments easier” says owner of Peninsula Pet Suplies Allison Kelly. “We hope to have the project completed as soon as possible and look forward to providing the Bruce Peninsula with one of the best pet supply stores in the province.”

The Peninsula Pet Supplies e-store is now up and running allowing customers to browse their vast product selection from the comfort of home. Visit https://www.peninsulapetsupplies.com/e-store/

