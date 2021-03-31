Bruce Peninsula District School News: Overwhelming Support for Cedar Garden Box Fundraiser

27
BPDS students Fisher, Rowan and Thalassa show off some of their handiwork with the cedar garden boxes produced in tech class.

Submitted by BPDS Principal Matt Pickett

The community response to the sale of the cedar garden boxes was overwhelming. Funds raised will support the tech program at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS). 

Thanks again to the awesome community. 

BPDS Teacher Awarded Mix 106.5 “Awesome Teacher” Award

The March 10, 2021 recipient of the Mix 106.5’s “Awesome Teacher” award was BPDS teacher Mrs. Peacock. JC from the Mix 106.5 Mix Morning Show with JC and Sarah presented the award to our deserving teacher (see photo right). 

Mrs Peacock always comes to work smiling and helps her students succeed. We already know the teachers and staff are awesome, but it is nice to hear it on air. 

Mrs Peacock teaches grade 3-4 at BPDS. Visit www.mix1065.ca/awesometeacher and look under March 10, 2021 to hear what her nominator Nash had to say about his “Awesome Teacher”.

L-R: JC from the Mix 106.5 Mix Morning Show with JC and Sarah presents the award for “Awesome Teacher” to Bruce Peninsula District School teacher Mrs. Sarah Peacock.
The flag at BPDS is at half mast in recognition of the one year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic. We at Bruce Peninsula District School remember all those who have struggled, lost loved ones and battled through as front line workers. Thank you for all you do!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR