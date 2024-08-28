BPEG Holds Field Trip To Wild By Nature Forest Sanctuary

Submitted by Joanne Rodgers

Community members visited Wild By Nature Forest Sanctuary in Dyers Bay in lieu of BPEG’s in-house monthly meeting on August 7. Many of the attendees had heard about the re-forested quarry and were keen to see the work done by Barbara Rabicki and her husband Laurie Canning.

Rabicki welcomed the participants and talked about the steps taken for the ecological restoration of the depleted quarry. She showed photos of how the property looked 13 years ago when she purchased it.

Since then Rabicki and her family have planted over 1,000 native trees and pollinator-friendly plants on the property which is now lush with vegetation and wildlife. Both her and Laurie’s enthusiasm and passion was on clear display. They literally moved rocks and hauled many tons of organic material to replenish the soil on the property and then hauled buckets and buckets of water to keep the newly planted vegetation alive. The project is still a work in progress.

Rabicki and Canning related stories on the challenges and successes in managing the property.

The group was led on a tour of the property from the “Healing Garden” to the beautiful lavender ringed grassed area where yoga classes are held to the lookout over the property via a rock staircase. Two resident foxes also came out to check out the evening’s presentation.

Anyone wishing to donate a native plant (ideally non-invasive native plants with traditional medicinal uses) for the Nature Sanctuary’s healing garden, would be greatly appreciated. They will also accept plants of pollinator value.

For information on the services offered by the Nature Sanctuary such as small group forest bathing, mindful movement, guided nature meditation and creative artistry in nature, please visit https://wildbynatureforestsanctuary.ca/

BPEG’s next meeting is 4 September, 7 p.m. at Anglican Church Hall, Lion’s Head. John Rodgers will talk about the activities of the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association.