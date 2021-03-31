Bringing Awareness to Meals on Wheels Program

Media Release Home & Community Support Services of Grey Bruce

Each year, Meals on Wheels providers across Ontario participate in March for Meals, an international annual event to increase awareness of a community engagement with local Meals on Wheels providers globally.

This year, due to the pandemic, our program has provided a button to create awareness for the Meals on Wheels program and have invited the local media to participate in a photo with our volunteers and meal providers.

Our meals, provided by Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant of Lion’s Head are delivered at approx. 4 p.m. by our volunteers The cost of the delivered meal is $7.50.

Meals on Wheels is more than Just a Meal

Meals on Wheels programs offer many benefits.

• Access to well-balanced, affordable meals is imperative to the independence and sustenance of isolated seniors and individuals with disabilities.

• Research shows that healthy eating provides essential energy and nutrients for general welfare and maintenance of health and functional autonomy, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases at older ages.

• The benefits of Meals on Wheels are emotional and psychological, as well as physical. Sometimes, a friendly Meals on Wheels volunteer may be the only person a client interacts with in a given day.

• Meals on Wheels volunteers perform a valuable security check for isolated clients, and can notify the proper authorities in the case of accident or injury.

Please take a moment to learn more about your local Meals on Wheels program. This is a great time to become one of our wonderful volunteers, to make a donation, or to call to receive meals delivered to your door.

Home and Community Support Services delivers a variety of support programs. Some of these programs include the Hot Meals on Wheels and Frozen Meals on Wheels that are available throughout Grey Bruce.

For more information contact 1-800-267-3798 or 519-372-2091 OR [email protected] or visit www.hcssgreybruce.com