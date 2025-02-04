Bruce Men’s Shed Attends January Men’s Breakfast

Submitted by the Men’s Breakfast

The Bruce Men’s Shed (BMS) came to the Men’s Breakfast (not related) for breakfast and to provide a presentation on their organization, history and activities. Owen Glendon, Michael Latimer and Ross Cochrane provided a power point presentation noting that the “Men’s Shed” is a global phenomenon originating in Australia. The BMS first started in April 2023, helped with some start-up funding from Senior Centers Without Walls; the Trillium Foundation; and Help Age Canada. There are currently 130 in Canada with 20 plus in Ontario. The Men’s Shed is a not-for-profit charitable organization. It is open to anyone identifying as male and have a motto: “somewhere to go; something to do; someone to talk to”.

The BMS is open to anyone in Northern Bruce and nearby communities in Bruce County. They are a grassroots organization offering a place for men to meet and make friends; to work on projects improving their community; and assist with physical and mental health issues. The BMS meets at the Lion’s Head Legion enjoying Monday morning coffee, working on models (about to take on a number of model aircraft they were recently given); partake in breakfast; provide cooking classes; weekly hiking; and wood working. Formal meetings are held monthly on the 3rd Saturday of the month.

They have built bird and bat houses and are currently building elevated planters in 3 sizes. The planters are being sold to raise money in support of Golden Dawn’s growth plans. If you are interested, visit the Bruce Men’s Shed on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/brucemensshed/. For further information on the BMS and the Men’s Shed movement, you are invited to email brucemensshed@gmail.com , call Gerry at 519-793-3005 or check them out on Facebook and YouTube.

The Next Men’s Breakfast will be February 8th, 2025. Our speaker will be our local Geologist, Daryl Cowell, and the subject will not be geology. Please contact Steve at mensbreakfastnsbp@gmail.com if you are planning to attend.