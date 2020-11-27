Local Food Co-Op Extends Services To North Bruce Peninsula

Submitted by Emma Bell, Eat Local Associate Cooperative Manager

As of autumn 2020, Eat Local Grey Bruce – the Owen Sound-based non-profit – expanded its delivery services to include the communities of the North Bruce. After forging a partnership with Tobermory’s The Meeting Place, Eat Local Grey Bruce will now offer weekly deliveries of fresh, local food to the well-known community hub.

Originally founded in 2015 by Thorsten Arnold, Eat Local has grown significantly over the past few years and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Serving Grey and Bruce counties as well as Collingwood, the co-op acts as an online farmers’ market, which connects more than 50 local producers with the community. From the early days, Eat Local has positioned itself as an alternative to mainstream food systems with a mandate to help foster a local economy, provide meaningful employment, support healthy living, and revitalize a local food culture with a keen focus on sustainability. The organization also holds numerous education and advocacy initiatives to connect people to where their food comes from.

Eat Local is run by a nine-member volunteer board and more than 20 warehouse staff, who facilitate the delivery of about 200 orders per week, 50 weeks of the year. With flexibility built right in, Eat Local members (or “eaters”) can order as much or as little as they like with no mandatory weekly orders. Eaters can choose from a wide selection of fresh produce, meat, dairy, preserves, baked goods and everything in between. Orders are available for home delivery in some regions, or can be collected from numerous local pick up points such as The Meeting Place.

While Eat Local has served members on the peninsula since the beginning, with delivery options in Wiarton and Lion’s Head, the organization is excited to continue exploring extending its route to Tobermory, saving some longstanding members a drive and becoming a more accessible option for others.

“Pairing our services with an organization like The Meeting Place was a completely natural fit, and has been in the works for some time,” said Jeannine Kralt, Executive Director of Eat Local Grey Bruce. “We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with a fellow values-based, community-driven hub like The Meeting Place. We are looking forward to strengthening our existing ties and building new relationships in North Bruce over the months to come.”

For more information on Eat Local Grey Bruce visit http://eatlocalgreybruce.ca