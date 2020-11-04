Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Extends a Big THANK YOU for Clothing Drive Support

Submitted by Donna Rocca, Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

The response to the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Clothing drive was ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! Thank you to everyone that helped us reach our goal of filling two trucks. There were moments when we thought we might have to call for another truck.

A huge thank you to the Northern Bruce Peninsula Rotary Club for the use of their tent, we certainly needed it. And of course, a huge thank you to Ted Hayes for the use of his property and his huge trailer.

Thanks again for your support and hope to see you next year …. three trucks?