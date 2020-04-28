Submitted by Kevin Walsh

Can you think of a better place on this planet to be in self isolation? We are so fortunate to live here on the Bruce Peninsula. A place where we know and appreciate our neighbours. Where we wave to each other and it is a genuine gesture. A wave means so much…hope all is well, thinking of you and yours, keep the faith that all will be well.

In this uncertain climate I for one can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be. We all need to be positive and keep smiling and keep sending those vibes through our waves to neighbours and friends.

At a time when our hospitals need more funds than ever, our foundations and auxiliaries are unable to hold many fundraising events. The Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation was able to run their annual Spring Online Auction which was a great success. The Auction raised $14,800 for beds, mattresses, stretchers and IT upgrades for both the Lion’s Head and Wiarton Hospitals. A big thanks to April and Catharine for all their hard work on this event as well as those who supported this great event by donating and taking part in the auction.

Last year through wonderful support from our communities, The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary was able to raise over $70,000 to help with local healthcare costs. With the current climate it is hard to say if the Auxiliary and BPHSF will be able to run any of their fundraisers this year.

Each of the five Foundations has launched a Covid-19 Relief Fund which will be used where needed to replenish our exhausted hospitals when we get to the other side of this virus.

HELP US, HELP THEM!

Again and again, the people of the Bruce Peninsula have proven that we are the community that pitches in! The Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation has heard from many people who want to help, and help is needed. Funds are being raised to purchase necessary equipment and supplies to support our front-line healthcare workers through this unprecedented health crisis. Now available with a donation of $20 or greater, a BPHSF volunteer will deliver and stake this sign on your front lawn, anywhere from Shallow Lake to Tobermory. Show your support for the healthcare worker in your life and inspire your neighbors to help out too.

Ways to give: send a cheque to BPHSF, 369 Mary St. Wiarton, ON N0H 2T0 or call 519-379-3449 or donate online at bphsfoundation.com