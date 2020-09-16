Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lions Club Induct 2020/21 Officers

Submitted by Lion Dave Riach

The Ferndale Lion’s Head & District Lions Club held a special August meeting to induct the club officers for the 2020/2021 Lions Year. At this meeting we also discussed the scheduled annual Pumpkin Toss and Lawnmower races normally held on Thanksgiving weekend. The club voted to suspend the event for this year because of the risks involved with the Covid 19 pandemic. We look forward to hosting the event again next year.

Lion Wes Bailey was the recipient of the Lion of the Year award for his volunteer work and support over the past Lion Year. Congratulations Wes!

Annual Adopt a Highway Clean Up

The Lions Club participated in the annual Adopt a Highway Clean Up and collected trash from the Lindsay Tract to Lindsay Road 20. During the clean up we collected a full bag of beer bottles and cans, 3 bags of recyclable material and a total of 70 kg of stuff for the landfill. Interesting items included shoes, trousers, shirts, hats and even underwear and dirty diapers. Makes you wonder.

New Members Welcome

As always, the Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lions Club are welcoming new members. If you are interested in joining Lions call any member or contact our secretary at dtriach@eastlink.ca