Submitted by Bill Caulfeild-Browne

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since our signature lighthouse was last conserved. It was back in September 2012 that major work was done – the old lead paint was removed, missing cedar shakes were replaced and new windows installed in place of the ugly plywood. And then a brand new paint job was applied by Emy Liverance and it once again looked like it should.

But seven years of summer sun and winter storms have weathered the 134 year old structure to the point it needs attention once more. The Friends of Bruce District Parks raised the money from our generous community in 2012, and it was actually more than was required at that time, so a small balance has been sitting in the bank awaiting today. But we’ll need a little more to continue the maintenance of this landmark building.

Once again we are asking for your support. Donations can be sent to Friends of Bruce District Parks Association, P.O. Box 66, Tobermory, N0H 2R0. Cheques should be marked “for Big Tub Light”. Tax-deductible receipts for amounts over $20 will be issued.

A number of local businesses have already pledged their support:

The Blue Heron Company, Bruce Anchor Cruises, The Royal Canadian Legion Tobermory, Tobermory Cruise Lines, The Tobermory Yacht Club, Verna’s, and we thank them for their leadership.

So please would you too step up and help to preserve our heritage?