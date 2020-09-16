New School Year Begins at BPDS & St Eds

From the Desk of the Principal

So here we are at the end of the first week of school for students and staff on the Bruce Peninsula.

First, it is very humbling to experience the level of support and caring that our community has for our students. Whether making masks, providing support with Breakfast club, donating material for students, or just asking us how we are doing, it is overwhelmingly supportive.

We are doing our best to communicate the constant change (the new norm) in best practices through Facebook at SED or BPDS or via School Messenger. We are not immune to driver shortages for buses, but we are doing our best.

It is Friday and the sun is currently shining. I just finished a walkthrough of the playground and school, seeing many classes outside and enjoying the beautiful late summer, early fall weather.

We currently have 181 students in elementary and 88 in secondary. Some students will be starting Remote Learning in the near future, accounting for the balance of our students. As you can see, we have about 10% of students doing remote learning for the first quadmester (a semester fit into a 1.5 month period) which is very much in line, or below the provincial average.

We will continue to follow Public Health’s lead and do our best to follow all the protocols to keep staff and students healthy.

Again, from the Principal’s desk, thank you to all the staff, community and students for being so helpful and following the incredible routines we are trying to create. It is both an honour and privilege to serve this community.

If you have questions, please call me as we are trying to keep the community in the loop. Know that we cannot accept in person visits at this time.

Principal Pickett

(519-793-3211)

On Tuesday, September 8 Ms. Myles welcomed back our kindergarten students.

On Tuesday, September 8 Ms. Clark welcomed back our kindergarten students.

New Teachers at BPDS (L-R) Stephanie Leduc Mitchell (Secondary French), Ali Mielhausen (Learning Resource), Morgan Saltzberry (Grade 5), and Justian Shouldice (St Eds and BPDS Prep Coverage).

New BPDS Grade 7 teacher Graham Harada.