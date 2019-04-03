Spring Is Here & Hike For Hospice Is Around The Corner

Submitted by Nancy Forgrave



On Sunday, May 5th hikers from all over the Bruce Peninsula will join thousands of people across the country as they come together in order to raise funds and awareness for hospice palliative care programs and services. Bruce Peninsula Hospice is more excited than ever to host this year’s Hike for Hospice in four locations — Tobermory, Lion’s Head, Wiarton and new this year, Sauble Beach — with registration starting at 1:00 pm at each site.

In Tobermory, hikers will meet at the Tobermory United Church and enjoy a hike to a look-out point on Georgian Bay. In Lion’s Head, Hike for Hospice Co-Chair, Bob Cunningham, has two different hikes planned from the Friendship Centre – a short one to the marina and back and a longer one joining up with the Bruce Trail at the north end of Bruin Street before proceeding past a 5000 year old cave and the beautiful views along Chetwynd Lane. Wiarton hikers will meet at the Wiarton Legion and Sauble hikers will meet at the Community Centre. At all locations, participants will hear about the compassionate services our volunteers provide and enjoy great prizes, refreshments and more! It truly is a fun community day and everyone is welcome to join.

The 2019 Hike for Hospice is Bruce Peninsula Hospice’s major fundraiser and 100% of all funds raised in our community stay in our community. We are grateful for everyone’s support and are excited this year to have Middlebro’ & Stevens, Wiarton Office, join returning Sponsors Ebel Quarries Inc. and Tim Hortons.

To support or participate in Hike for Hospice Palliative Care, or for more information, please contact Bob Cunningham or Nancy Forgrave at Bruce Peninsula Hospice at 519-534-1260 ext. 5612. You may also visit our website at www.bphospice.ca. We thank everyone for their support and hope to see you on May 5th!