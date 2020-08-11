By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

A seven path labyrinth has been constructed on the lawn beside the Lion’s Head United Church on Main Street.

A popular misconception is that a labyrinth is a maze. However a maze is meant to challenge by virtue of its confusing paths, while a Labyrinth is a single path that gently meanders back and forth in a concentric circle leading to the centre and then back out. Its aim is to allow the walker to focus inwardly while their feet simply follow the path; the turns are there to remind the walker of the turns in life and to create a reflective and meditative mood.

Envisaged by Sharon Winegarden, Church Member and Lay Leader, as a way for the Church to connect with the Community, she says “it took everyone’s persistence to make this happen”.

Mike Finnigan and Rod Layman explore the new labyrinth.

The maze was designed by Jan MacKie and constructed by Peninsula Out of Doors. This project was funded in part by a grant from the United Church of Canada “Embracing the Spirit Fund”, the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula and private donations.

The basic advice is to enter the labyrinth slowly, calming and clearing your mind. Open your senses and focus on the process of taking slow and deliberate steps. Bring to mind a prayer or spiritual question to contemplate during the walk to the center. The labyrinth is commonly walked in silence to facilitate focussing on clearing the mind.

The Lion’s Head United Church invites everyone to come by, take a breath and quietly walk the labyrinth.