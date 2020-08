Photo and caption by David Rodgers

Photo: Passing by the car having just double-parked on Mr. Baker’s lawn, I mentioned to the owner that it would cost $40. “It is what it is” was his response, making me shudder slightly at the most recent quote from south of the border.

He flung his backpack over his shoulder and headed into the McCurdy lot for his hike. “I pay that much to park in downtown Toronto at a Leafs game”.