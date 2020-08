Submitted by Elaine Sinha

The ramp that was under construction at the side of the building is now done. It looks great! Thank you to the municipality for undertaking this project and thank you to the construction crew and individuals who worked on the ramp.

Before you know it we will all be using the ramp to make our way into the building for legion events (keep the faith).

Until then, everyone please stay safe, healthy and sane.

