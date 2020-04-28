COVID-19 Situation Report: April 26, 2020 – 2 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours in Grey Bruce; Zero Cases in Northern Bruce Peninsula

Media Release

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, April 26, 2020:

-2 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce

-74 cases to date (current cumulative total)

-0 cases currently hospitalized

-35 recovered cases

April 26, 2020

-21 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

-2 facilities in COVID-19 outbreak (reported in Long-Term Care facilities)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

-GBHU Infectious Disease (ID) Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls

-GBHU On-Call Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, April 26, 2020: Owen Sound 44, West Grey 5, Southgate 5, Grey Highlands 3, Georgian Bluffs 1, Meaford 1, Blue Mountains 1, Hanover 0, Chatsworth 0, Kincardine 4, South Bruce Peninsula 3, Saugeen Shores 3, Huron Kinloss 3, Arran Elderslie 1, South Bruce 0, Brockton 0, Northern Bruce Peninsula, 0.