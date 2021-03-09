Library Reopens Branches and Introduces New Items to Collection

Media Release

February 16, 2021 – Bruce County Public Library is officially preparing to reopen branches to the public for regular in-person service. As of Monday, March 1st, all 17 branches of the Bruce County Public Library will be open to the public. For those who would prefer to not come inside the branches, curbside pickup service will continue to be offered.

Patrons are asked to wear a face covering and must maintain proper social distancing while visiting the branches. Public computers will be available for patron use by appointment.

Don’t have a library card? Now is the perfect time to sign up as the library has introduced two exciting and unique items to their collection.

Grab and Go Bags

Do you need help finding your next enjoyable read? Let Bruce County Public Library staff help you find several new titles to enjoy with their new grab and go bags! Library staff will be bundling together a variety of types of fiction that highlight different genres in their collection, such as fantasy, thrillers, diversity, and award winners. These bags feature surprise titles for you to easily grab and go with. Who knows, you may find a new favourite book!

Provincial Park Day Passes

And for something completely unique, Ontario Provincial Parks Day Passes are now loanable from the library! The passes may be used at any Ontario Provincial Park, and are “vehicle day passes” – which means free admission for everyone in the vehicle. Ontario Parks in Bruce County include: Inverhuron Provincial Park (Tiverton), MacGregor Provincial Park (Port Elgin), and Sauble Falls Provincial Park (Sauble Beach).

It is advisable to contact the park you plan on visiting in advance to ensure it is open and to reserve a spot (if required). Passes can be reserved in the library’s online catalogue or by contacting your local branch.

“Bruce County Public Library continues to find new ways to meet the needs of our communities” says Brooke McLean, Director of Library Services. “Our grab-and-go bags provide a convenient way to borrow a bundle of books in a socially distant society, and the Park Passes make it more affordable to spend time in nature at one of our beautiful provincial parks. We appreciate the support of Ontario Parks in providing these passes.”

Signing up for a library card is easier than ever. Visit getacard.brucecounty.on.ca and complete the online registration form to gain instant access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, magazines, newspapers, and more!

A focus on safety of staff and patrons continues to be the Library’s top priority. To learn more about the Library please visit their website at library.brucecounty.on.ca or contact your local branch.