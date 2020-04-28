Breaking the Law or Harmless Recreation?

Photo: Black Creek Provincial Park (Sandy Beach) is clearly posted as closed but two carloads of visitors went for a walk anyway on April 25. This kind of activity is generating a firestorm on social media. Many complain that the beach walkers are breaking the law; others ask what’s the harm in a few people walking on the beach?
COVID-19 Situation Report: April 26, 2020 – 2 New Cases Reported in Past 24...
Media Release Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, April 26, 2020: -2 new...
Northern Bruce Peninsula Rotary Club News: Bruce Power Donates $8,000 to Lion’s Head...
Submitted by Jim Dilamarter As most around this area know, the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula (formerly the...
Many Good News Stories From Tobermory Food Bank
Submitted by Linda Godhue We were able to distribute 27 Easter Hampers some being picked up following a safe...