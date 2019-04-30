Northern Library News: Lion’s Head Sages Continues Every Thursday

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck



What’s Happening in Tobermory:

• Story Time Explorers – Wednesday 10:30-11:30am: On May 8th the Tobermory Library has partnered with EarlyON for a morning program enjoying songs and stories with your baby or toddler.

• Canadian Children’s Book Week – May 4-11: Come to your library and check out all the fantastic children’s books by Canadian authors!

• Book Club – May 28 at 1:00pm: Let’s get making your summer reading list! Come, join the book club, and discuss all of the great winter reading you have done!

WHAT IS HAPPENING Lion’s Head:

• Story Time and Songs – Fridays from 10:00-11:00am.

• Lion’s Head Sages – Thursdays from 11:00am-12:00pm: For Adults! Break up your week and learn something new.

-May 2 – We’re Game

-May 9 – TBD

-May 16 – Bruce Trail

-May 23 – Gardening

•Knitting Group – Fridays May 3, 10, 17 & 24 at 2:00pm: Bring whatever you are working on, or what you would like to learn!

• Book Club – May 31 at 2:00pm: All the Ugly and Wonderful Things by Bryn Greenwood.

• Friends of the Lion’s Head Library – Last Friday each month (not July or August) at 2:00pm. New members welcome!

A must read from your local librarian: The Making of Us by Lisa Jewell