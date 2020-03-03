Submitted by Brian Taylor

The Lion’s Head Musicians proudly present the talented local Folk/Rock band RPR in concert at the historic Rotary Hall, 59 Main St., Lion’s Head, on Friday March 27 at 8 PM.

RPR consists of Rob Ritchie, of Wiarton, on keyboards and vocals, his brother Steve Ritchie, of Owen Sound, on guitar and vocals, Beaker Granger, of Meaford, on percussion and vocals, and baritone extraordinaire Al Parrish of Kitchener on bass. RPR has evolved from the popular Tanglefoot group and they play their own compositions, based on local and Canadian history, and stories from everyday life. You will be amazed and moved by their high energy performance and incredible musicianship and harmonies.

Volunteers have recently renovated the stage and sound system in the Rotary Hall, and RPR will be the first professional band to play the attractive, state-of-the art-looking stage in the warm, intimate surroundings of this historic building. This concert is a fundraiser for further improvement to the stage and the Hall.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and are available at Rachel’s or Marydale’s restaurants in Lion’s Head, or by reserving online at lionshead.tickets@gmail.com. Doors open 7:30, RPR at 8 PM!