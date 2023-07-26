Friends of the Lion’s Head Library Used Book Sale August 12th

Submitted by Donna Hambleton

Volunteers of Friends of the Lion’s Head Library have been busy organizing books for the upcoming Used Book Sale on Saturday, August 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the arena in Lion’s Head. Many thanks to local artist Stuart Burgess for updating the signs which you have seen around town.

Friends has collected thousands of books, both fiction and non-fiction. Buyers will find the fiction books in alphabetical order by letter, making it easier to locate your favourite novels. Non-fiction will be organized by categories – gardening, cooking, nature, children, science, travel and more.

Payment for books will be by donation. Please give generously and help support Friends of the Lion’s Head Library in its efforts to provide funds to purchase furniture and fixtures for our new library.