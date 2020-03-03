Movies at Parks Canada Visitor Centre

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck

The following movies will be playing at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre for the remainder of the winter. Movies begin at 1pm. Entry is by donation.

• March 6 – Motherless Brooklyn

• March 13 – Ford vs Ferrari

• March 20 – Roma

• March 27 – Jojo Rabbit

• April 3 – Midway (Final movie of the season)

Thank you to the Friends of Bruce Peninsula and Fathom Five for purchasing the licence to be able to see the movies, to the Parks Canada for opening up the theater to the community, and to everyone that donated and supported the movies. Donations go directly to the Friends of the Tobermory Library for programming.

Thank you again for your support.