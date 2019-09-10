Bear Tracks New Leader in Walsh’s MRI Challenge

Submitted by Kevin Walsh

The first cheque written to Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation to start The MRI Challenge was written on November 29th… over nine months ago. No birth of a baby, but over $55,000 have been raised thru the challenge to help fund the Bruce Peninsula’s portion of the MRI being installed in the Grey Bruce Regional Health Centre. I set out to try and make a difference and together with all of the contributors we have, but the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation portion of the 4.7 million for the MRI is $450,000 so we still have a ways to go.

I am very excited to say that we have had two more very generous donations to add to the list of businesses and individuals who have raised the stakes and kept the challenge rolling.

Ron and Nancy Cunningham have donated $5,200.00 as a result of the Hayes’s Challenge that Challenges the Challenge. The donation was made in memory of Ron’s mother Hester Cunningham. Thank you so much for your very generous donation toward this vital piece of Hospital Equipment.

L-R: Ron and Nancy Cunningham present a donation of $5,200.00 to April Patry of the

Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation.

The MRI donation is in memory of Ron’s mother Hester Cunningham.



Our new challenge leader is Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant in Ferndale with a donation of $5,210.00. Thank you to Jeff and Roberta Mielhausen for your very generous donation.

In my last article you might remember that Ted Hayes generously challenged me, stating that if we got a total of 12 contributors to the challenge that he would donate again. Peninsula Out of Doors made a contribution making the total 8, followed by Bernie Hellyer Construction totalling 9. Ron and Nancy Cunningham’s contribution makes number 10 and the Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant Contribution makes 11. We are closing in on this quick Ted.

I know there are other businesses and individuals on the Bruce Peninsula that could help make a difference. Answering the challenge isn’t the only way to contribute. The Lioness Club, The Barrow Bay Fishing Club and the Lion’s Head Rotary are hosting a fish fry on September 7th with the funds raised going to the MRI. Tickets are available from club members. The Princess Hotel and Dining Room are hosting a dinner on October 2nd with the funds raised going to the MRI. SAVE THE DATE…More details to follow.

Donations to the MRI can be made through the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation in the Allied Professional Building beside the Wiarton Hospital or by calling April or Catharine at 519-534-5856. BPHSF accepts cash, cheques, Visa or MasterCard and pledges can be made over 2 or 3 years if makes it more doable.

One comment I hear often is “I would rather donate to something more local.” My response to that is “We are so fortunate to have a modern, up to date hospital with so many services as close as Owen Sound! We live rural but we have to do our part to support this great hospital to keep healthcare as close to home as possible.