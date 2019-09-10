3rd Annual Bruce County Country Fest Raises $8,760 for Local Healthcare

Submitted by Brooklyn Hewton

The 3rd Annual Bruce County Country Fest took place on July 13th at the Lion’s Head Arena and thanks to this supportive community was another huge success. We were able to raise $8,760.00 after expenses!

Event sponsors included: Lion’s Head Legion, Rotary of North Bruce, Tobermory Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Lioness, Tobermory Legion, MNBP Community Grant, Ebel Quarries and Gloria Baillargeon. Thank you to all those who made donations and supported this event through your business including; Jim and Marylou Sauve, Aunt Donkeys, Josie’s, Peacock’s Foodland, Hellyer’s Foodland, Judy and Colleen, NCB Hockey Team, Tyler Hayes, Peninsula Out of Doors, Frito Lays, Bonnie Ashcroft and Cheri Hofstrand.

Thank you to Musicians Larry Mercey Trio, Amy Rose and Midnight Blue, as well as our M.C. Mike Stephenson.

A special thank you to the Hospital Auxiliary, the amazing volunteers, silent auction donors and all my family, as without them, this wouldn’t have been possible.

The 50/50 draw of $560.00 was won by Cassey Kucharzyk from Hamilton, ON.

$7,760.00 of the proceeds from the event are being donated to the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary and $1,000.00 to the MRI project, as I want to give back to the community in a way that can help everyone.

Thank you again for all the help and support and for making it a fantastic evening.