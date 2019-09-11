PFHT Welcomes Dr Shannon Vanderstelt. Dr Dave Thomson Retiring Oct 31

By John Francis

Longtime NBP physician Dave Thomson will be retiring on October 31. The newest member of Peninsula Family Health Team, Dr Shannon Vanderstelt, will be taking on Dr Thomson’s patients.

Dr Vanderstelt is a newly-graduated doctor. She is excited to be practising on the Peninsula — it’s her favourite place.

She grew up in Chatsworth but her best childhood memories were from the family cottage at Red Bay. She has always wanted to find a way to spend her life on the peninsula. She loves hiking and kayaking.

She did her undergrad studies at Brock University in St Catharines and went to Australia to study medicine. After graduating, she did her two years of residency at Hanover, Ontario. As a doctor, she loves the challenge of hands-on rural medicine, so coming back to the peninsula is a perfect choice from a professional perspective as well.

She is married. Her husband is from Wiarton. They live in South Bruce Peninsula.