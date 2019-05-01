Hellyer’s “Joy of Giving” Campaign Supports Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

Submitted by Darlene Myles



This past Christmas season, Sobey’s, Inc. committed to support and give back to the communities they serve. Lion’s Head Foodland (aka “Hellyer’s Foodland”) participated in this “Joy of Giving” Campaign, donating their portion of donations to the Lion’s Head & District Food Bank.

This donation was a result of donations made at the time of check out, as well as money spent to purchase pre-packaged holiday hampers. Sobey’s matched the local donation dollar for dollar, with Kyle Hellyer presenting $862.00 to Darlene Myles, Coordinator of the Food Bank.

Donations like this help the Food Bank to not only provide non-perishable foods but also nutritional perishable items to families in our community. All donations of money or non-perishable food items and toiletries are greatly appreciated as the need has been great so far in 2019.